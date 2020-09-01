Thompson

BENZTOWN has produced an audio tribute to the late former GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY men's basketball coach, WTEM-A/WASHINGTON host, WESTWOOD ONE and TNT college basketball analyst, and NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME inductee JOHN THOMPSON, who died YESTERDAY (8/31) at 78 (NET NEWS 8/31).

The audio tribute was written by BILL ROYAL, voiced by DYRON DUCATI, and produced by TOM BAKER. Hear it here.

