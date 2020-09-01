New

VOX CREATIVE, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's branded-content studio, is producing a six-part podcast on the history of racial injustice in AMERICA for BEN & JERRY'S. "WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA," based on ACLU Deputy Legal Dir. and ACLU TRONE CENTER FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY Dir. JEFFERY ROBINSON's presentation of the same name, will debut SEPTEMBER 15th, with author and "FINDING FRED" podcast host CARVELL WALLACE hosting.

"Economic and social justice has been a part of BEN & JERRY's mission since our founding 42 years ago," said BEN & JERRY'S US Activism Manager JABARI PAUL. "We now sit at a critical inflection point in our nation's history. If we are to seize the opening that this moment presents, we must be willing to acknowledge the sins of our past so that we move together toward a future of justice and equity."

