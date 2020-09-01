Nominees Revealed

Nominees were revealed this morning (9/1) for the "54th Annual CMA Awards," which will take place WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 8p (ET) on ABC-TV. MIRANDA LAMBERT tops the nominees with seven nods, breaking the record for most nominations by a female artist in CMA history with 55. Her new nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year ("Wildcard"), Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around And Fell In Love”), and Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”).

Other top nominees include LUKE COMBS, with six nominations, MAREN MORRIS with five, and DAN + SHAY, JAY JOYCE and CARLY PEARCE with four a piece. Additionally, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, KEITH URBAN and Pop artist JUSTIN BIEBER each received three nominations.

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days," said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. "From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country music holds deeply. As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country music this NOVEMBER!”

LUKE COMBS and CARLY PEARCE took to the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE stage to reveal the nominees on ABC-TV's "Good Morning AMERICA," (watch here) while INGRID ANDRESS and GABBY BARRETT revealed broadcast nominees in a live stream hosted by APPLE MUSIC's ASHLEY EICHER on CMA’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages (watch here). See all nominees below:

Entertainer Of The Year

ERIC CHURCH

LUKE COMBS

MIRANDA LAMBERT

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

KEITH URBAN

Female Vocalist Of The Year

MIRANDA LAMBERT

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

MAREN MORRIS

KACEY MUSGRAVES

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Male Vocalist Of The Year

• ERIC CHURCH

• LUKE COMBS

• THOMAS RHETT

• CHRIS STAPLETON

• KEITH URBAN

Vocal Duo Of The Year

• BROOKS & DUNN

• BROTHERS OSBORNE

• DAN + SHAY

• FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

• MADDIE & TAE

Vocal Group Of The Year

• LADY A

• LITTLE BIG TOWN

• MIDLAND

• OLD DOMINION

• RASCAL FLATTS

New Artist Of The Year

• JIMMIE ALLEN

• INGRID ANDRESS

• GABBY BARRETT

• CARLY PEARCE

• MORGAN WALLEN

Album Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist And Producer(s))

• "Heartache Medication"– JON PARDI

Producers: BART BUTLER, RYAN GORE, JON PARDI

• "Never Will" – ASHLEY MCBRYDE

Producers: JAY JOYCE, JOHN PEETS

• "Old Dominion"– OLD DOMINION

Producers: SHANE MCANALLY, OLD DOMINION

• "What You See Is What You Get"– LUKE COMBS

Producer: SCOTT MOFFATT

• "Wildcard" – MIRANDA LAMBERT

Producer: JAY JOYCE

Single Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist(s), Producer(s), And Mix Engineer)

• “10,000 Hours” – DAN + SHAY (with JUSTIN BIEBER)

Producer: DAN SMYERS

Mix Engineer: JEFF JULIANO

• “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – LUKE COMBS

Producer: SCOTT MOFFATT

Mix Engineer: JIM COOLEY

• “Bluebird” – MIRANDA LAMBERT

Producer: JAY JOYCE

Mix Engineers: JASON HALL, JAY JOYCE

• “The Bones” – MAREN MORRIS

Producer: GREG KURSTIN

Mix Engineer: GREG KURSTIN

• “I Hope” – GABBY BARRETT

Producers: ROSS COPPERMAN, ZACH KALE

Mix Engineer: BUCKLEY MILLER

Song Of The Year (Award Goes To Songwriters)

• “Bluebird” Songwriters: LUKE DICK, NATALIE HEMBY, MIRANDA LAMBERT

• “The Bones” Songwriters: MAREN MORRIS, JIMMY ROBBINS, LAURA VELTZ

• “Even Though I'm Leaving” Songwriters: LUKE COMBS, WYATT B. DURRETTE III, RAY FULCHER

• “I Hope You're Happy Now” Songwriters: LUKE COMBS, RANDY MONTANA, CARLY PEARCE, JONATHAN SINGLETON

• “More Hearts Than Mine” Songwriters: INGRID ANDRESS, SAM ELLIS, DERRICK SOUTHERLAND

Musical Event Of The Year (Award Goes To Artists And Producer(s))

• “10,000 Hours” – DAN + SHAY (with JUSTIN BIEBER), Producer: DAN SMYERS

• “Be A Light” – THOMAS RHETT featuring REBA MCENTIRE, HILLARY SCOTT, CHRIS TOMLIN & KEITH URBAN, Producer: DANN HUFF

• “The Bones” – MAREN MORRIS with HOZIER, Producer: GREG KURSTIN

• “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – MIRANDA LAMBERT (feat. MAREN MORRIS, ELLE KING, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, TENILLE TOWNES & CAYLEE HAMMACK), Producer: JAY JOYCE

• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE, Producer: BUSBEE

Music Video Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist(s) And Director)

• “10,000 Hours” – DAN + SHAY (with JUSTIN BIEBER), Director: PATRICK TRACY

• “Bluebird” – MIRANDA LAMBERT, Director: TREY FANJOY

• “Homemade” – JAKE OWEN, Director: JUSTIN CLOUGH

• “I Hope You're Happy Now” – CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE, Director: SAM SISKE

• “Second One To Know” – CHRIS STAPLETON, Director: DAVID COLEMAN

Musician Of The Year

• JENEE FLEENOR, Fiddle

• PAUL FRANKLIN, Steel Guitar

• ROB MCNELLEY, Guitar

• ILYA TOSHINSKIY, Guitar

• DEREK WELLS, Guitar

National Broadcast Personality

• “AMERICAN COUNTRY COUNTDOWN” (KIX BROOKS) – WESTWOOD ONE

• “THE BLAIR GARNER SHOW” (BLAIR GARNER and “OFF ERIC” GARNER) – WESTWOOD ONE

• “CMT AFTER MIDNITE” (CODY ALAN) – PREMIERE NETWORKS

• “COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA” (LON HELTON) – WESTWOOD ONE

• “THE MAYOR OF MUSIC ROW” (CHARLIE MONK) – SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Major Market Broadcast Personality

• ANGIE WARD – WUBL/ATLANTA

• “CHRIS CARR & COMPANY” (CHRIS CARR, KIA BECHT, and MCKAILA GRANNING) – KEEY/MINNEAPOLIS

• “DOUBLE-L” (LOIS LEWIS) – KNIX/ PHOENIX

• “FITZ IN THE MORNING” (CORY FITZNER) – KNUC/SEATTLE

• “PAUL SCHADT & SARAH LEE IN THE MORNING WITH PRODUCER GEOF” (PAUL SCHADT, SARAH LEE and GEOF KNIGHT) – WKKT/ CHARLOTTE

Large Market Broadcast Personality

• “THE BIG DAVE SHOW (“BIG DAVE” CHANDLER, CHELSIE SHINKLE, JASON STATT and ASHLEY HEMPFLING) – WUBE/CINCINNATI

• “JIM, DEB & KEVIN” (JIM DENNY, DEBORAH HONEYCUTT and KEVIN FREEMAN) – WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

• “LEXI & BANKS” (“LEXI” ELENA ABATGIS and “BANKS” JARED DANIELSON) – KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY

• “OBIE & ASHLEY” (“OBIE” OBED DIAZ and ASHLEY MORRISON) – WWKA/ORLANDO

• “RIDDER, SCOTT AND SHANNEN” (“RIDDER” SHAUN RIDDERBUSH, SCOTT DOLPHIN, and SHANNEN OESTERREICH) – WMIL/MILWAUKEE

Medium Market Broadcast Personality

• BRENT MICHAELS – KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD

• “CLAY & COMPANY” (CLAY MODEN, ROB BANKS, and VAL TOWNSEND) – WYRK/BUFFALO

• KENN MCCLOUD – KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD

• “SCOTT AND SARAH IN THE MORNING” (SCOTT WYNN and SARAH KAY) – WQMX/AKRON

• “STEVE & GINA IN THE MORNING” (STEVE LUNDY and GINA MELTON) – KXKT/ OMAHA, NE

Small Market Broadcast Personality

• “BIG RICK IN THE MORNING” (“BIG RICK” DANIELS) – WGGC/BOWLING GREEN, KY

• “BOBBY & STEVE (AND MANDI!)” (BOBBY COOK, STEVE SCHWETMAN and MANDI TURNER) – WKYQ/PADUCAH, KY.

• “BRENT AND CANDY - THE CAT PAK MORNING SHOW” (BRENT LANE and CANDY CULLERTON) – WYCT/PENSACOLA

• “OFFICER DON & DEANN” (“OFFICER DON” EVANS and DEANN STEPHENS) – WBUL/LEXINGTON

• “STEVE AND JESSICA MORNINGS” (STEVE WATERS and JESSICA CASH) – WFLS/FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Major Market Station

• KNUC/SEATTLE

• KSCS/DALLAS

• KYGO/DENVER

• WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

• WYCD/DETROIT

Large Market Station

• KNCI/SACRAMENTO

• KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY

• WMIL/MILWAUKEE

• WUBE/CINCINNATI

• WWKA/ORLANDO

Medium Market Station

• KATM/MODESTO, CA

• WHKO/DAYTON, OH

• WQMX/AKRON

• WUSY/CHATTANOOGA

• WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE

Small Market Station

• KKNU/EUGENE,OR

• WBYT/SOUTH BEND, IN

• WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA

• WXBQ/JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, TN

• WXFL/FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

« see more Net News