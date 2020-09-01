Bon Jovi

iHEARTMEDIA has added ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME band BON JOVI to the lineup for the 10th anniversary of its “iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL”. The 2020 Festival will feature live performances recorded on stages in LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE in front of a virtual audience.

Hosted by RYAN SEACREST, this year’s virtual two-day concert will feature already announced performances from BTS, COLDPLAY, KANE BROWN with Special Guest KHALID, KEITH URBAN, MIGOS, MILEY CYRUS, THOMAS RHETT, USHER and more.

The 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will be streamed on The CW App and CWTV.com, and broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA stations nationwide SEPT. 18th and 19th at 9p (ET)/6p (PT).

« see more Net News