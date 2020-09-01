New App

After a soft launch in DECEMBER, HUBBARD RADIO has formally unveiled a new podcast app specifically for MINNESOTA listeners. PodMN features podcasts aimed at MINNESOTA residents from radio, TV, newspapers, business, universities, and others.



VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON said, “If your main source of discovery for podcasts is one of the big podcast apps, you would have a hard time knowing that local content even exists. We’re trying to solve that problem by giving Minnesotans an app that is dedicated to serving them audio that caters to their local interests.”



PodMN Senior Editor and "TOTES RECALL" podcast host BETH K. GIBBS said, “It’s hard to stand out in the podcasting world if you’re not already a household name PodMN creates an excellent opportunity to shine a light on independent MINNESOTA podcasters who might not be getting the attention they should be getting.”



“PodMN users will have the chance to win several prizes offered up every week,” added VP/MNNESOTA Regional Manager DAN SEEMAN. “This gives us the ability to not only incentivize listeners to listen local, but gives our great local partners ways to participate and put their product in front of local consumers.”

