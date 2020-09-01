New Podcasts

iHEARTMEDIA and political site THE RECOUNT are partnering to co-produce a slate of political podcasts in the runup to the 2020 election. The initial weekly shows are "HELL AND HIGH WATER WITH JOHN HEILEMANN," hosted by THE RECOUNT's co-founder and Exec. Editor and debuting SEPTEMBER 8th; “JUST SOMETHING ABOUT HER WITH JENNIFER PALMIERI,” with the former OBAMA White House Communications Dir., scheduled for a SEPTEMBER 24th launch; AND “BATTLEGROUND WITH DAVID PLOUFFE AND STEVE SCHMIDT,” pairing BARACK OBAMA's 2008 campaign manager and JOHN MCCAIN's 2008 chief strategist and LINCOLN PROJECT partner, coming SEPTEMBER 14th.

“The 2020 election is, without question, the most important election of our lifetime, and this exciting trio of podcasts from hosts who've operated at the highest level of politics will help listeners cut through the bullshit and understand the big picture of what's happening ahead of Election Day and beyond," said HEILEMANN. “Our content is resonating on our platform and across social media and we are excited to bring it to podcasting with iHEARTMEDIA.”



“Getting smart on politics is no longer optional,” said THE RECOUNT's EVP/Programming and Development ERNST LEIDNER. “Partnering with iHEARTMEDIA enables us to venture into podcasts and continue producing high quality content that educates people on politics in a digestible and engaging way.”



“iHEARTMEDIA is the perfect partner for THE RECOUNT. Matching our talented programming team with the largest commercial podcast publisher will deliver our high value content to the largest audience possible,” said THE RECOUNT Pres./COO KENNY MILLER. “On the heels of our programming partnership with TWITTER, this ambitious podcast slate is our next step in developing a unique news brand natively on industry leading audience platforms.”



“THE RECOUNT is an expert in understanding how to reach audiences on social media in today’s digital world. People are checking the news more frequently and want access to the easiest format possible,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “Pairing our network with THE RECOUNT’s focus on accessible content creates a powerhouse slate of political podcasts that will help our listeners better understand politics as we approach the 2020 election.”

