Action Plan

ENTERCOM Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD unveiled a series of initiatives created by the company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force in a memo to staff TODAY (9/1).



Among the initiatives in the 2020 DEI Action Plan are a partnership with the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE on a national and local level "to deepen our understanding of economic and social justice issues within our communities and provide support for NUL programs through public service messages"; a partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities MOREHOUSE, CLARK, and SPELMAN to offer career opportunities and counseling; a fellowship program offering one-year assignments; and virtual interactive unconscious bias training for leadership and online training for all staffers. The company's HR team will be "increasing (its) capacity" to implement the initiatives.



FIELD added, "I am excited about these new partnerships and programs that will enhance our organization. We move forward with a recognition that our progress will require a long-term commitment, as we work together to build a more diverse team, strengthen our culture of inclusion and respect, and help foster a more just, equitable and inclusive nation."

« see more Net News