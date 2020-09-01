Shannon

ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK has inked SCOTT SHANNON to a contract extension with terms undisclosed. The legendary morning host currently hosts "SCOTT SHANNON IN THE MORNING WITH PATTY STEELE" 6-10a (ET) as well as the syndicated "AMERICA'S GREATEST HITS."

“When New Yorkers think of morning radio, they hear SCOTT SHANNON in their minds,” said ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “Generations of listeners have woken up with SCOTT as the first voice they hear each day. As relevant and compelling as ever, it is fitting that he holds court on WCBS-FM 101.1, right in the middle of that radio dial that he has influenced like no other talent in history.”



“I’m very excited to continue waking up New Yorkers alongside PATTY and the gang,” said SHANNON. “I’m still having fun after all these years and I look forward to many more years at NEW YORK’s only greatest hits station.”

Workhouse Media's John McConnell represented Scott Shannon.

