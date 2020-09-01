Kirk

Conservative pundit and TURNING POINT USA founder CHARLIE KIRK is joining the lineup at SALEM RADIO NETWORK for a daily noon-3p (ET) show available on both live and tape-delayed basis starting OCTOBER 5th.



“I grew up listening to conservative talk radio, so I’m excited to bring a new generation’s voice to the medium and I'm thrilled to work with SRN to do that,” said KIRK. “It’s time to work. The country is in trouble and we have to save it.”



“Rarely do we find somebody as knowledgeable and talented as CHARLIE KIRK as a potential talk radio host,” said SVP PHIL BOYCE. “He wants to change the world, and I think he’s the type of talent who can actually do that. It will be a great opportunity to watch him succeed.”

