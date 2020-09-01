Soundstripe

SOUNDSTRIPE has a new extension for TWITCH streamers that solves the problem of Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices from copyright holders for music in archived videos. When users install the new free extension to their TWITCH streams they will gain access to SOUNDSTRIPE's library of music. Users will be able to simulcast their streams on other platforms such as YOUTUBE without worry for DMCA takedowns.

SOUNDSTRIPE also offers paid subscriptions, which start at $15/mo and allow streamers to keep 100% of the ad revenue for all of their videos on any platform. The extension also allows streamers to control music levels and select from a variety of playlists compiled specifically for TWITCH streamers.

SOUNDSTRIPE Co-Founder/Co-CEO TRAVIS TERRELL said, “At SOUNDSTRIPE, our main goal is to ‘Keep Creatives Creating.’ When we saw the recent spate of DMCA takedown notices for archived TWITCH videos, we knew we needed to do something to solve the problem. With the SOUNDSTRIPE TWITCH extension, streamers don’t need to worry about the complex copyright issues around the music they play. All they need to do is create.”

“TWITCH streamers are some of the most prolific content creators in the world today, and they need to be able to find great, legal music fast,” said SOUNDSTRIPE Co-Founder/CTO TREVOR HINESLEY. “I’ve been a big fan of TWITCH for years, as are many of our team members. Once we saw streamers being affected by DMCA takedowns, we knew we needed to provide a solution fast. The team really stepped up to the plate, and I’m excited to share this extension with the TWITCH community!”

