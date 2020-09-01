Consent Decree Action

The FCC has reached three more Consent Decrees with radio licensees settling cases of noncompliance with political public file upload requirements, but has cancelled some other Consent Decrees after the licensees in those cases showed that they are complying with the rules.

The new Consent Decrees, which require compliance plans but do not levy fines, are with CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING SYSTEM, LTD. (Religion WCVX-A/FLORENCE, KY-CINCINNATI); MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's WSJM, INC. (AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5) and Sports WSBT-A/SOUTH BEND, IN); and EASTERN BROADCASTING COMPANY (Country WTUK and Religion WFSR/HARLAN, KY).

But the Consent Decrees reached with SUMTER BROADCASTING CO., INC.; LIBERTY IN CHRIST JESUS MINISTRY; W & V BROADCASTING; and SUMMITMEDIA's SM-WQNU, LLC; SM-WRKA, LLC; SM-WVEZ, LLC; AND SM-WSFR, LLC have been cancelled after the licensees "demonstrated to the Media Bureau’s satisfaction that the radio stations identified in their respective Consent Decrees substantially complied with their political file obligations and that the Consent Decrees should be cancelled."

