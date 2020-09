Delilah

Three new affiliates have picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' DELILAH.

The new additions to the syndicated host's affiliate roster are iHEARTMEDIA AC KBFP-A (SUNNY 105.3)/BAKERSFIELD; CUMULUS Hot AC WBZE (STAR 98.9)/TALLAHASSEE; and MCKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING AC KMGE (MIX 94.5)/EUGENE, OR, all airing the show 7p-midnight MONDAY through SUNDAY.

« see more Net News