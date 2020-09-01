Now With ESPN

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WNJE-A (920 THE JERSEY)/TRENTON has changed its affiliation from FOX SPORTS RADIO to ESPN RADIO as 920 AM ESPN NEW JERSEY, airing the entire ESPN RADIO lineup.

The move comes as nearby ESPN RADIO affiliate WTEL-A (610 ESPN)/PHILADELPHIA has dropped the Sports format and ESPN lineup to air BIN: BLACK INFORMATION RADIO under an LMA to iHEARTMEDIA. Adjacent market BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WENJ (97.3 ESPN)/ATLANTIC CITY are ESPN RADIO affiliates but do not air the entire ESPN RADIO lineup.

« see more Net News