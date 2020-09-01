Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE's historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM will add limited in-venue audiences for the final three shows of its livestream concert series, "Live at The RYMAN." Beginning FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th with SCOTTY MCCREERY, a live audience will be capped in accordance with local health guidelines at approximately 5% capacity. Limited in-venue audiences are also being planned for BRETT YOUNG's performance on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th and OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW's performance on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th.

The RYMAN has developed plans in partnership with the NASHVILLE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT and VANDERBILT HEALTH to ensure the safety of guests, artists and staff. Operating plans include physically distanced in-venue “POD” seating, mandatory masks for all guests as well as RYMAN operations and production staff, designated restrooms, no food or beverage service (with the exception of a complimentary bottled water), temperature checks for all RYMAN staff and enhanced cleaning practices.

« see more Net News