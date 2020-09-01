Hawkins

GUNPOWDER & SKY has announced the casting for season three of science fiction brand DUST's podcast, this season being subtitled "CHRYSALIS," with EMMY-nominee COREY HAWKINS starring and executive producing and OSCAR-nominee TONI COLLETTE, LANCE REDDICK, HALEY JOEL OSMENT, MATTHEW WOLF, SHEA WIGHAM, CIRIS DIAMANTOPOULOS, DOMINIC RAINS, and JABOUKIE YOUNG-WHITE in the cast. "CHRYSALIS" will debut SEPTEMBER 16th with two episodes and will post the rest of the 14 episode season on MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS, with the entire season available on release day for STITCHER Premium subscribers.

HAWKINS said, “Not only did I welcome the opportunity to link arms with GUNPOWDER & SKY and DUST on their coveted podcast series, but as a fan of the sci-fi genre, I’m also excited to combine my roles as an actor and producer to delve deeper into the creative process. 'CHRYSALIS' is a fresh, expansive, and thought provoking journey that will transport our listeners and allow them to get lost in the deepest crevices of their imagination.”



“The DUST family is honored to have the infinitely-talented COREY HAWKINS -- who was just nominated for an Emmy for his work on our QUIBI series, “SURVIVE” -- onboard to star in and executive produce season three of DUST’s podcast series,” said GUNPOWDER & SKY Exec. Prod. STEPHEN MICHAEL. “We’re immensely proud of the success of the first two seasons and can say with a fat dollop of confidence that with this list of juggernaut talent, ‘CHRYSALIS’ is sure to be a must-listen -- not only with fans of science fiction -- but for anyone who enjoys getting lost in an utterly absorbing story.”

