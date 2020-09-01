Bouvard

NIELSEN high-level data from the AUGUST PPM markets and MAY-JUNE-JULY diary surveys has been released, and WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD has a post at the WESTWOOD ONE blog pulling out highlights from the newly-released data that shows the extent of AM/FM radio's rebound since the early days of the pandemic.

In the post, BOUVARD points to how national AQH audiences have returned to 95% of prior levels, with listening levels in PPM markets at 90% of MARCH's number and diary markes at 100% of prior levels, resulting in 95% recovery nationally, while reach in PPM markets back to 96% of MARCH cume listening and 97% in diaries; most of the average quarter hour growth in the PPM was in mornings; out-of-home listening has also rebounded to prior levels; sports radio has shown a major recovery as some pro sports have returned to action; AQH performance in PPM markets is up 10% from the SPRING months; and that, based on APPLE MAPS data, U.S. driving volumes have rebounded and surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Read BOUVARD's analysis here.

