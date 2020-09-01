Affiliation News

29 CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk stations have joined ABC AUDIO as news affiliates and 12 Sports and music stations have added ABC AUDIO hourly newscasts. The stations were largely affiliates of CUMULUS' WESTWOOD ONE NEWS until that service closed on AUGUST 30th; several were ABC affiliates before WESTWOOD ONE launched its white-label news service six years ago.



“We’re excited to welcome these big stations back to the ABC AUDIO family after six years away,” said ABC AUDIO Executive Director of Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution HEIDI ORINGER. “Through this partnership, our unmatched reporting including crisis coverage, breaking news, and special programming, will reach new listeners and help ABC AUDIO continue to be the best in the business.”



“We’re in one of the biggest news cycles in history, with no end in sight. Our teams have worked nonstop to not only keep up with but also exceed listeners' demand for trusted information,” said ABC AUDIO VP/GM STACIA PHILIPS DESHISHKU. “We’re thrilled that more stations are noticing our robust offerings and signing on to be part of our affiliate family."

