Konya

Entercom Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY has added CHRIS KONYA as morning show co-host of "THE ALL NEW BEE MORNING COFFEE CLUB.” KONYA joins veteran co-hosts TERRY CLIFFORD and TJ SHARP for a new era of the longtime morning show, “THE BEE MORNING COFFEE CLUB,” which has been hosted by JEREMY NEWMAN and STEVE HAUSMANN in years past (NET NEWS 8/12/19).

Prior to the new gig, KONYA spent six years with ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER in various programming roles including morning show producer for WBZA's Morning Show “THE BREAKFAST BUZZ WITH SPEZZANO AND SANDY" and night show host for sister station WPXY (98 PXY). Prior to that, he was an Associate Producer for “SCOTT & TODD in the Morning” on WPLJ in NEW YORK CITY.

“CHRIS was a fan favorite during his time producing ‘THE BREAKFAST BUZZ,’ and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to our airwaves alongside TERRY and TJ,” said SVP/Market Manager for ENTERCOM, ROCHESTER, SUE MUNN. “His humor and wit make him a perfect fit as a co-host for our new weekday morning program, and together, the trio will create a dynamic show for our community.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to return to ROCHESTER to this legendary station alongside TERRY and TJ,” said KONYA. “To be able to do exactly what I’ve always wanted in a community that I love is a dream come true.”

« see more Net News