In celebration of BIG MACHINE RECORDS' 15th anniversary, BMLG Founder/Pres. SCOTT BORCHETTA and his wife, SANDI, have created a contest to benefit non-profit music schools and organizations through their "Music Has Value Fund." Fifteen recipients will each be awarded $10,000 grants, supported by the BORCHETTAS’ "Music Has Value" Fund. The Fund was created in 2015 to provide funds to organizations that support the art of music and those who create it.

“The BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's hard work over the past 15 years has paid off,” said SCOTT BORCHETTA. “We have been very blessed to work with so many artists and help them realize their musical dreams. We are now using the fruits of our labor to expand our reach and help more people and communities who could use some financial assistance during these hard times."



“It is important to us to help music education programs in both rural and urban areas,” said BMLG SVP/Creative SANDI BORCHETTA. “We want to hear your stories. How are you making a difference to elevate music education? Do you have an innovative idea and plan to reach, connect and teach students music during this difficult pandemic time? What can we do to help support the plan?"



To find out how you or your organization can apply, and to receive the official grant application with full eligibility requirements, sign up here.

