Sold

The paperwork has been filed with the FCC for the sale by POTOMAC RADIO GROUP, INC. (NEW WORLD RADIO) of brokered Ethnic WUST-A/WASHINGTON to iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC, showing a price tag of $1.2 million. iHEART has taken over programming of the station under an LMA and is airing its BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming on the station.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were BLOUNT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OF NH (WDER-A/DERRY, NH, reduced power at night due to tower collapse caused by a lawn mower hitting a guy wire); WHVN, INC. (WHVN-A/CHARLOTTE, reduced power from temporary site after losing its licensed site on MARCH 31st); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KXFR/SOCORRO, NM, reduced power due to damage to control board); and GREATER BLESSED ASSURANCE APOSTOLIC TEMPLE, INC. (WSVJ-LP/TITUSVILLE, FL, actually asking for extension of Silent STA due to COVID-19 pandemic causing delay in station move).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. (K205DM/GLIDE, OR, tower destroyed by storm) and MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. (KFNK/FRANKLIN, MN, relocation and financial difficulties).

BRANTLEY BROADCAST ASSOCIATES LLC has closed on the sale of Country WLEE-A-W251CN (THE HAWG)/WINONA, MS to SETH KENT's BACK FOURTY BROADCASTING, LLC for $5,000.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W292ED/FRANKLIN, TN to CROMWELL MEDIA's WYCQ, INC. for $30,000. The primary station is WBUZ-HD2/NASHVILLE.

THE POWER FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W252CY/ANDERSON, IN to WOOF BOOM RADIO MUNCIE LICENSE LLC for $100. The primary station is Hot AC WLBC-F/MUNCIE, IN.

And MISSISSIPPI MEDIA GROUP, INC. is selling Country WBLE-WJBI-A (100.5 THE NEW SOUND OF COUNTRY) and the construction permit for W244ED/BATESVILLE, MS and Classic Country WHKL (COUNTRY LEGENDS 106.9)/CRENSHAW, MS to J. BOYD INGRAM and CAROL B. INGRAM for forgiveness and release of a promissory note.

