RESONATE HAWAII COUNTRY KKOA/HONOLULU, HI has added CORY EDMONDSON to mornings. EDMONDSON most recently hosted afternoons with RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS COUNTRY KTHK (THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID. Prior stops include MCKENZIE RIVER Country KKNU/EUGENE, OR, ENTERCOM KMTT/SEATTLE, WA and ALPHA MEDIA KINK/PORTLAND, OR.

Additionally, EDMONDSON will also continue producing weekly syndicated program, "Grateful Dead," which airs on over 70 stations.

