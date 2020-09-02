Yee

The MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO GROUP (MIW) announced TODAY (9/2) that ANGELA YEE, co-host of the nationally syndicated “THE BREAKFAST CLUB,“ morning show as the recipient of the 2020 MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD.

Now in its 6th year, the MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD stems from an alliance formed in 2015 between the MIW Group and TALENTMASTERS MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP (MSBC). It is an honor bestowed annually to a deserving on-air personality in radio broadcasting. The 2020 AIRBLAZER AWARD will be presented to YEE on SEPTEMBER 24th during the 32nd Annual MSBC which will be held virtually this year. MSBC registration at: http://www.morningshowbootcamp.com

Throughout her career, ANGELA’S talent has impacted the fashion and music industry. She spent 5 years working with startups and clothing brands including the launch of EMINEM’S line “SHADY LTD.” Her love for radio eventually led her to SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO where she co-hosted shows; the CIPHA SOUNDS EFFECT MORNING SHOW, LIP SERVICE weekly nighttime show, and her own morning show “THE MORNING AFTER WITH ANGELA YEE.” After six years at SIRIUS XM, YEE joined THE BREAKFAST CLUB MORNING SHOW on IHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (Power 105.1)/NEW YORK.

“ANGELA YEE puts the blaze in AIRBLAZER. The path she's created is empowering not only for women currently in the industry but also for the next generation of girls that recognize her vision, authenticity, and leadership. Her work and enthusiasm in and out of radio are truly inspiring. We so admire ANGELA for all that she does for radio and DON ANTHONY for his consistent focus and celebration of the AIRBLAZERS,” remarked MIW Spokeswoman, RUTH PRESSLAFF.

YEE thanked MIW, “It is the greatest honor to be among the company of women who are leading the way in not just radio but also public service. 2020 has been a challenging year for so many people, and the most important task we have on the radio every day is to inspire, support, and prepare the next generation. Thank you to the MIW and TALENTMASTERS MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP, and special love and gratitude to the AIRBLAZERS before me: KELLIE RASBERRY (2019), MERCEDES MARTINEZ (2018), ROULA CHRISTIE (2017), ANGIE MARTINEZ (2016) and ELLEN K (2015). I love how intentional and thoughtful you are every day on and off the air, and the impression you have on young women who follow you. Every morning I wake up super early because I care about our listeners and our humanity more than anything else. When a person recounts how some advice I gave, a story I reported, or an interview on THE BREAKFAST CLUB impacted them, it really resonates with me. I am beyond blessed to have this platform and this family of strong women who are evolving with me. One rule I have is to constantly improve myself, and the 2020 MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD makes me feel like in the midst of this 2020 chaos I have achieved that. I am so grateful!"

