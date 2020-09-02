'55th ACM Awards'

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed more performers for its 55th "ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS." KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, DAN + SHAY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MICKEY GUYTON and MORGAN WALLEN have been added to the previously announced line-up (NET NEWS 8/26).

The show, hosted by KEITH URBAN, will broadcast live on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (ET) from three of NASHVILLE's most iconic Country music venues including the RYMAN AUDITORIUM, BLUEBIRD CAFE and the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE. Fans can tune in via CBS TELEVISION NETWORK as well as stream the show on CBS ALL ACCESS.

