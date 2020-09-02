Angelique Alston

ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic WPGC/WASHINGTON D.C. has upped APD ANGELIQUE ALSTON to Brand Manager. Since 2013, ALSTON served as Assistant Program Director, Morning Show Producer and Events Producer. She also served as morning show producer for WPGC's THE DONNIE SIMPSON SHOW and BIG TIGGER IN THE MORNING.

ENTERCOM/WASHINGTON D.C. SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH commented, "ANGELIQUE has done a tremendous job elevating our team and I am excited to see her expand her career as Brand Manager. Her unique way of providing entertainment for our listeners, educating the community with viable content and her engagement with the sales management team tells me she will thrive in this new role. Her ability to multi-task, implore creative thinking, work hard and commit to excellence has led to great success and we are delighted to have her lead WPGC 95.5 FM."

ALSTON added, "I am honored to officially lead WPGC during this pivotal moment in our history. As the first woman in the history of the station to oversee programming, I look forward to educating, elevating and empowering our current and future stars, leveling the playing field for woman and African-Americans in our industry, and creating opportunities to showcase the excellence and leadership that is the WPGC brand legacy."

