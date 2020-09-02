McAfee (Photo: ESPN)

The move of the radio version of THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW from CBS SPORTS RADIO to SIRIUSXM on SEPTEMBER 8th, previously announced by MCAFEE himself (NET NEWS 8/26), has now been formally announced by SIRIUSXM with details of the show's specific landing spot. The show will air noon-3p (ET) weekdays on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO, necessitating some schedule changes, including cutting an hour from EVAN COHEN and MIKE BABCHIK's "MORNING MEN" and moving ADAM SCHEIN's "SCHEIN ON SPORTS" back an hour to 9a-noon; 1-3p hosts STEVE TORRE and DANNY KANELL are coming off the daily schedule but will continue to contribute, with KANELL also continuing to host "THE FIRST TEAM" on SIRIUSXM ESPNU.

“I’m very thankful and honored for the chance to be on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO,” said MCAFEE, the former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter and current ESPN college football analyst and WWE analyst, whose daily show also streams as a video show on YOUTUBE. “SIRIUSXM is such an incredibly massive platform and the freedom it allows is perfect for our style of show. To say we’re grateful to SCOTT GREENSTEIN, STEVE COHEN, ANDREW MOSS and all of the other awesome folks at SIRIUSXM for this opportunity would be an understatement. Let’s do the damn thing. We hope you’ll join us daily.”



“PAT is absolutely a one-of-a-kind talent,” said SIRIUSXM Pres,/Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “His experience as an athlete, his perspective on sports and the larger world around it, his skill as an interviewer, and his ability to relate to and entertain an audience, are just some of the things that set him apart from so many others in media. We’re very excited to have his energy and personality on SIRIUSXM. There are no limits to what he’ll be able to do on the MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO channel.”

« see more Net News