Special Channel

TUNEIN is aggregating content about the 2020 election on a special channel and sub-channels as part of its election coverage. "THE 2020 ELECTION" channel will include content from MSNBC, CNN, FOX NEWS, and local stations nationwide. Sub-channels will offer Republican, Democrat, and third-party news.

In addition, the company is planning to observe Election Day as a corporate holiday, and will make voter registration available to listeners within its app.

