First Bunch O' Speakers

The virtual version of PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the first round of speakers appearing at the PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 event, streaming online OCTOBER 19-20.

The agenda will include:

JULEYKA LANTIGUA-WILLIAMS of LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO: 16 Questions to Test Your Podcast Idea (Before You Press Record)

LORY MARTINEZ with STUDIO OCHENTA: PODCASTING FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: POC & BIPOC Podcast Founders Sound Off

LINDSAY GRAHAM from AIRSHIP.FM: Narrative in Nonfiction: Engage Through Drama

MILAH MAPP and ERICA DICKERSON from GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES and VERONIKA TAYLOR with ACAST: We're All Niche: How to Advocate for Your Personal Identity through Podcasting (from Two Single, Black Moms Who Do So)

TOM SCHWAB with INTERVIEW VALET: What the Data Says About Podcast Interviews

CHRISTINE BLACKBURN of STORY WORTHY: A Decade of Podcasting

KIMBERLY SUMPTER from SISTAHS CONNECT: Podcasting: Expanding the Reach of Remote Learning

NICK DUNKERLEY from HINDENBURG SYSTEMS: Painting Pictures with Sound: Bringing Your Stories to Life

MELINA PALMER with THE BRAINY BUSINESS and LOUISE BROGAN from LINKEDIN WITH LOUISE: Is Your Pitch Getting Deleted? Let's Change That!

A.J. FELICIANO from ROOSTER TEETH: Building a Community with Your Content

CHRISTINA BARSI with AVANT HAÜS MEDIA: Why You're Lying to Yourself (and Doing It Wrong): How to Think Creatively to Excel

ANDREA SAGER of ANDREA SAGER LAW PLLC: Legal Protection for Podcasters

CHRIS COLBERT from SAY THEIR NAME: Say Their Name: How to Use Audio to Humanize Headlines

PAULA J HUTCHINSON with THE STILETTO TALKS: Identifying an Impactful Niche

JAMIE LIEBERMAN with HASHTAG LEGAL: Get Ready to Conquer Copyright!

BERNARDO DE LA VEGA with FIESTA APP: Grow Your Show Audience Through Micro Content

ROCHELE LAWSON of BLISSFUL LIVING 4 U: Be Audacious: Turning Your Passion Into Profit

PUNAM SAXENA with EDUME: Social Justice Issues: How They Affect Podcasting

JOHN ROSSO with TRITON DIGITAL: How to Attract New Brand Advertisers to Podcasting

JEN HEMPHILL from HER DINERO MATTERS and ROCKY LALVANI WITH RICHER SOUL: The Fine Line Between Tokenism and Diversity

TODD COCHRANE of BLUBRRY PODCASTING: Private Podcasting Possibilities

JESSICA NGUYEN of PROJECT VOICE: How to Create a Podcast Scholarship Program

KATE HUTCHINSON with TINK MEDIA: Grow Your Podcast with Marketing and PR Magic

MICHAEL MELLODY with GOOGLE PODCASTS: GOOGLE PODCASTS and the Future of Audio Discovery

JENIPHER LYN from RAINY DAY DIARIES and NON WELS from YOU, ME, EMPATHY: Mental Health and Podcasting: How Podcasting Improves Our Mental Health Through Empathy, Vulnerability, and Connection

Dr. SHANTÉ HOLLEY from WHOLE & COMPLETE PODCAST: The Gift of Transparency: Fostering Connections with Your Listeners

ZAIBA HASAN from MOMMYING WHILE MUSLIM: Breaking Stereotypes and Accidental Audiences

ELIZABETH LEIBA from THE EDUP EXPERIENCE: Higher Education's Responsibility for Dismantling Systemic Racism in America

KATE CASEY from REALITY LIFE WITH KATE CASEY: Reality Stars Podcasting

MONICA LOUIE from FLOURISH TO 7 FIGURES PODCAST: The FACEBOOK Ads Blueprint for Podcasters: Turn Your Listeners into Buyers

JENNA SPINELLE of DEMOCRACY WORKS and ANDREW KAUFMANN from THE STRATEGERIST: Overcoming Interview Imposter Syndrome — a.k.a. How to Interview Someone Smarter Than You

Find out more and register here.

« see more Net News