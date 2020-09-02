More Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached two more Consent Decrees with radio licensees settling cases of noncompliance with political public file upload requirements/



The new Consent Decrees, which require compliance plans but do not levy fines, are with MAGIC BROADCASTING II, LLC (News-Talk WYOO (TALK RADIO 101)/SPRINGFIELD, FL) and CRESTVIEW BROADCASTING, INC. (Country WJSB-A-WAAZ (THE GOOD COUNTRY)/CRESTVIEW-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL).

« see more Net News