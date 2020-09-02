More Shows

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has added three more shows.



Attorney and "UNDISCLOSED" host RABIA CHAUDRY is hosting a new series, "THE HIDDEN DJINN," a look at the supernatural creatures of mythology, posting TODAY; a companion podcast for HBO's new RIDLEY SCOTT drama "RAISED BY WOLVES" is hosted by "STUFF YOU MISSED IN HISTORY CLASS" co-host HOLLY FREY, launching TOMORROW (9/3); and journalist M. WILLIAMS PHELPS hosts a new true crime series, "PAPER GHOSTS," about the disappearance of four girls in neighboring NEW ENGLAND towns in the 1970s, debuting next WEDNESDAY (8/9).

