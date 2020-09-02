Joins The Roost

CH MEDIA, parent of COLLEGEHUMOR, is partnering with WARNERMEDIA subsidiary ROOSTER TEETH's THE ROOST for distribution and advertising sales for its network of video channels, including COLLEGEHUMOR, DORKLY, and DIMENSION 20, plus expanded audio distribution under THE ROOST podcast network as well as merchandising.



“We couldn't be more excited to partner with ROOSTER TEETH,” said CH MEDIA CEO SAM REICH. “There is no one more qualified to help shepherd COLLEGEHUMOR to the next phase of growth. We’re extremely excited by our upcoming slate and can’t wait to hit the market together as a family. See you at THANKSGIVING, ROOSTER TEETH. I'll bring the cranberry sauce.”



“This partnership brings together two of the most innovative and entrepreneurial legacy internet brands, ROOSTER TEETH and COLLEGEHUMOR,” said THE ROOST head A.J. FELICIANO. “What SAM built more than 15 years ago is still relevant today, evidenced by his commitment to evolving the brand and growing the audience. We’re thrilled to be able to represent these shows in the market and create new paths for monetization to support the continued growth of this heritage brand.”

