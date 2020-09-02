Blackbear

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer BLACKBEAR will perform a virtual concert in celebration of his fifth studio album, "everything means nothing," via BEARTRAP/ALAMO/INTERSCOPE RECORDS.

The immersive livestream concert experience will take place from the iconic lobby of the HOLLYWOOD ROOSEVELT HOTEL in L.A. on OCTOBER 21st at 6p (PT)/9p (ET) in NORTH AMERICA, presented via MOMENT HOUSE, a ticketed digital events platform for artists. Tickets are available now via the SPOTIFY fan pre-sale here, with general on-sale beginning SEPTEMBER 9th at www.momenthouse.com/blackbear.

The concert will feature the hitmaker’s classics including “hot girl bummer” and “do re mi,” as well as first-time performances from the new album.

The news follows his performance with MACHINE GUN KELLY at the MTV VMAs this past SUNDAY, where they performed their smash hit “my ex’s best friend."

The 12-track album features his hit anthems “queen of broken hearts,” which recently impacted Pop radio and has already broken into the Top 40, and 2019’s “hot girl bummer”– the double-platinum-certified single peaked at #2 at Top 40 Pop radio, #11 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. The song saw his late-night TV performance debut on "The Late Late Show with JAMES CORDEN," below.

