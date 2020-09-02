Hall of Fame

The KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced this year's inductees into the KANSAS BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME and two award winners. The five will be honored at the 2021 KAB convention due to the cancellation of the in-person event this year.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be outgoing KAB President and former GM of ABC affiliate KTKA-TV/TOPEKA and FOX affiliate KSAS-TV-CW affiliate KMTW-TV/WICHITA KENT CORNISH, who will also receive the Distinguished Service Award; the late ENTERCOM Classic Hits KEYN/WICHITA morning host DON HALL; and the late longtime KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY noncommercial KSAC-A/KKSU-A manager RALPH TITUS. CBS affiliate KWCH-TV/WICHITA AE AMY JO WILLIAMS-WINTZ is being honored with the MIKE OATMAN Award for Broadcast Sales Excellence, and NBC affiliate KSNT-TV-FOX affiliate KTMJ-CD-ABC/CW affiliate KTKA-TV/TOPEKA Managing Editor BOB THIBAULT will receive the SONNY SLATER Award For Service To Community And Station.

