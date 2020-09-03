'Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy'

"Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of AMERICAN Democracy," a compilation made up entirely of previously unreleased recordings from some of the most important names in music, will be available exclusively for 24 hours only via BANDCAMP this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th as part of their BANDCAMP FRIDAYS initiative.

100% of the net proceeds from the album’s sales will go to FAIR FIGHT, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

The comp features never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from incredible artists across many genres, including R.E.M., HAYLEY WILLIAMS, MY MORNING JACKET, FLUME with EPROM, among others.

In addition to the above, artists on the compilation include ANGEL OLSEN, JAMILA WOODS, PHOEE BRIDGERS, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, COURTNEY BARNETT, THE NATIONAL's MATT BERNINGER, SOCCER MOMMY, PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, SUDAN ARCHIVES, TEGAN & SARA, HELADO NEGRO, BEST COAST, FLEET FOXES' ROBIN PECKNOLD, WEYES BLOOD, ROSTAM and more. ,

"Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of AMERICAN Democracy" was executive produced by author DAVE EGGERS, along with artist managers JORDAN KURLAND and DARIUS ZELKHA, CHRISTIAN STAVROS and BARSUK RECORDS label head JOSEH ROSENFELD. This is the fourth fund-raising project around a presidential election spearheaded by EGGERS and KURLAND; their other initiatives have included "30 Songs, 30 Days" (2016), "90 Days, 90 Reasons" (2012), and "The Future Dictionary Of AMERICA" (2004).

EGGERS commented, “It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work FAIR FIGHT does is crucial. JORDAN and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again."

KURLAND added, "As in our previous election-based projects, DAVE and I were looking for a relatively simple platform for artists to get involved in the political process. Seeing how impactful BANDCAMP FRIDAYS have become, we felt this was the perfect way to create urgency by releasing new music from a collection of amazing artists for a very short window of time."

The compilation’s cover art was created by acclaimed artist SHEPARD FAIREY. A limited edition signed poster of the artwork will also be sold on FRIDAY via BANDCAMP, with net proceeds going to to the nation's largest online racial justice organization, COLOR OF CHANGE.

« see more Net News