BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's replacement for the recently-retired CARL GARDNER as Market Manager for the SAN FRANCISCO cluster is former EMMIS Radio Division VP and LOS ANGELES SVP/Market Mgr. VAL MAKI. GARDNER retired at the end of AUGUST after three years at the helm of Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW), AC KOIT, Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX), and R&B KBLX.

“VAL is a dynamic and innovative leader who knows how to grow business and strengthen brands,” said BONNEVILLE Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “I believe her experience and track record will position our stations for long-term success in the BAY AREA.”

“It is a privilege to join the BONNEVILLE SAN FRANCISCO team and a company that I have respected for so long,” said MAKI, most recently VP/Strategic Partnerships with DAVE BEASING's SOUND THAT BRANDS. “This is a terrific opportunity for me to work with all the great people at BONNEVILLE in serving our community, our advertisers and partners, and our employees. Together we can continue to build on the solid foundation that the SAN FRANCISCO team has established and be local media that matters in the BAY AREA.”

