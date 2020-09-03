Charese Fruge, Lauren Kelly

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets caught up with former radio star, turned television star LAUREN KELLY. After close to twenty years on some of Texas' biggest radio stations, KELLY is now a live reporter for "HOUSTON LIFE" on KPRC-TV. KELLY discussed the move with FRUGE, saying "This was something I thought was going to be an easy transition for me. I already knew so much about how things worked on the audio side, I just needed to switch my knowledge over to the visual side. But let me tell you, there was SO MUCH for me to learn. Television is way harder!”

Every week respected programmer and consultant CHARESE FRUGE presents thought provoking conversation with one our industry's best and brightest women.

Read this week's column here.

« see more Net News