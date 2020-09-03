No Sale

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database on THURSDAY morning (9/3).



Filing for Silent STAs were ELOHIM GROUP CORPORATION (KPYM/MATAGORDA, TX, power outage); ESTATE OF GEORGE V DOMERESE, TIMOTHY DOMERESE, Administrator (K249FE/SHERWOOD, AR, co-channel station claiming interference); and MARTIN BROADCASTING, INC. (KZZB-A/BEAUMONT, TX, electrical service knocked out by Hurricane Laura).



Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were HERBERT R. BELL, Personal Representative of the estate of the late SHIRLEY M. BELL (KRRM/ROGUE RIVER, OR, awaiting sale of station); THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA c/o THE SANCHEZ LAW FIRM (KWTN/ALLEN, NE, awaiting approval of new site); and BLUE MOUNTAIN PLAYERS (KQBM-LP/WEST POINT, CA, still hasn't divested station in order to acquire KCYf-F/SUTTER CREEK, CA).



ANTHONY V. BONO's PARTNERS MEDIA INVESTMENTS LLC has closed on the sale of WJTW-A/BRIDGEPORT, AL and W239CO/CHATTANOOGA, TN to MARSHALL M. BANDY's BRIDGEPORT, INC. for $30,000.



CONNER MEDIA CORPORATION has closed on the sale of W253CY/CARY, NC to CURTIS MEDIA affiliate FIRST STATE COMMUNICATIONS for $185,000. The primary station is News-Talk WPTF-A/RALEIGH.



And ELOHIM GROUP CORPORATION has closed on the sale of K296HJ/BROOKSHIRE, TX to LESLIE BROADCASTING LLC for $500,000.

