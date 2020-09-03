Brown (Photo: J. Kaviar)

ALL ACCESS extends well wishes to BBR MUSIC GROUP’s BLANCO BROWN, who has been hospitalized after a head-on collision MONDAY (8/31) night near his home in ATLANTA. BROWN underwent a 12-hour surgery to address traumas caused by the collision and is expected to have additional surgeries in the future. BROWN is currently resting in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Please direct all inquiries to the label's JAY JONES here, out of respect for BROWN and his family’s privacy during this time.

