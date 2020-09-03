Live Stream

YOUTUBE PREMIER closes its weekly series “JOIN TOGETHER @ HOME” (www.join-together.org) with a two-part digital premiere finale of THE WHO at PIAZZA GRANDE, LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND in JULY 2006. Each featurette will be streamed live SEPTEMBER 5th and 12th, 10a (PT) with rarely seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage with 5 and 4 songs respectively including the band’s first ever live performance of ‘Greyhound Girl’.

ROGER DALTREY said, “It’s a very special show, I didn’t even remember this film existed! We were getting together after a 3-year hiatus. The show was in an extraordinary place, in the town square, with people dancing on their balconies. I have very fond memories of it.”

“JOIN TOGETHER @ HOME” is in partnership with THE WHO and EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT. “JOIN TOGETHER @ HOME” is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries THE TEENAGE CANCER TRUST and TEEN CANCER AMERICA.

Watch Trailer HERE

« see more Net News