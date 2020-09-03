More Affiliates

The demise of WESTWOOD ONE NEWS at the end of AUGUST contributed to the addition of 148 new affiliates for CBS AUDIO's CBS NEWS RADIO. The additions, including COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA, some CUMULUS stations, and stations owned by NEUHOFF, 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA, BIG RADIO, SUMMIT MEDIA, and others. The additions bring the network's total to over 700 stations plus SIRIUSXM's P.O.T.U.S. channel.



VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER said, “Now, more than ever, listeners are demanding the kind of trustworthy, credible reporting provided around the clock by CBS NEWS RADIO journalists. We’re delighted to welcome these new affiliates to the CBS AUDIO family. Our award-winning content is unsurpassed with CBS garnering more EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS than any other commercial radio network. We look forward to supplying high-quality journalism to our affiliates.”

