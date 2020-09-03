Making A Difference

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has created the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE (BMC). A group of Black music creators and professionals who share the common goal of amplifying Black voices within the ACADEMY and the music community.

The collective will serve as a space for members to discuss new and emerging opportunities in Black music across all genres and identify ways to drive more representation. The creation of the collective is a result of the ACADEMY’s recent partnership with COLOR OF CHANGE (NET NEWS 7/7).

BMC’s honorary chairs will be UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP EVP/Business and Legal Affairs JEFFREY HARLESTON, JIMMY JAM, QUINCY JONES, former BET Chairman/CEO DEBRA LEE, JOHN LEGEND, and EPIC Chairman/CEO SYLVIA RHONE.

A leadership committee will be confirmed soon and will work closely with the honorary chairs, RECORDING ACADEMY Trustee RIGGS MORALES, and WASHINGTON DC CHAPTER Exec. Dir. JERIEL JOHNSON.

RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/ Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON Jr. said, "THE BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE is necessary to help drive THE RECORDING ACADEMY into a new era. Creating an open space for Black music creators can only benefit our membership as a whole.

"Through the past few months, I've been personally invested in propelling this collective along with Chapter leadership within the ACADEMY. Together, we will elevate Black music creators within our organization and the industry at large."

RECORDING ACADEMY Chief Diversity/Inclusion Officer VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES added, "As Black music continues to drive culture, it is essential we grow and maintain representation within the ACADEMY and the music industry.

"We're thrilled to help develop the leaders of tomorrow with impactful educational and experiential programs that we will announce in coming weeks."

