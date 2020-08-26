Nashville Music Venues Receive Funding (Photo: Shutterstock)

NASHVILLE's METRO COUNCIL has approved $2 million in CARES ACT funding this week for music venues financially struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent venues such as EXIT/IN, 5 SPOT, MERCY LOUNGE and STAION INN "saw an average of 90% revenue loss since mid-MARCH," according to TENNESSEE LOOKOUT.

"The bill passing with the city is absolutely necessary for venues like us to stay open and to preserve the culture of live music that draws so many hundreds of thousands of people a year," STATION INN marketing dir. JEFF BROWN told THE TENNESSEAN. "They come for the music, so we must keep the music alive."

“The purpose of these grants is just to keep these doors open so when we emerge on the other side of COVID-19, this industry will still be alive," Council Member COURTNEY JOHNSTON told THE TENNESSEAN. JOHNSTON serves on the oversight committee.

The funding will benefit venues with an annual revenue of less than $5 million. Venue owners can apply to receive an emergency grant of up to $100,000 for two months of expenses including rent, utilities and insurance payments. The funds do not cover payroll expenses.

« see more Net News