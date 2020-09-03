End Of An Era

Sadly, HORNE RADIO Triple A WFIV (i105.3 FM)/KNOXVILLE is flipping to a Classic Hits format over the LABOR DAY WEEKEND. The station had been in its current format for 11 years.

PD JOE STUTLER said the pandemic and subsequent economic situation has forced them to try and reach a broader audience. “I am going to miss maintaining the great relationships I have developed with the labels and the artists over this past decade or so.”

« see more Net News