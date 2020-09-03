-
North Carolina AM Reaches Consent Decree With FCC Over Political Public File Rule Violations
APPLE CITY BROADCASTING, INC. has joined the growing list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC over political file rule violations.
The company, licensee of Variety WACB-A (B86 RADIO)/TAYLORSVILLE, NC, agreed to follow a compliance plan but was not fined for failure to upload political advertising requests to its online file.
