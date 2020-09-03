No Live Audience

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has finalized its decision to not allow a live audience at the "54th Annual CMA Awards." The show will air WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 8p (ET) on ABC-TV (NET NEWS 9/1).

"As we navigate the months ahead, we expect to make a number of changes as it relates to the production of the event," said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN in a letter to CMA members on TUESDAY morning (9/1). "As for the ceremony itself, we remain committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans have come to expect. Regretfully, we are unable to offer CMA Awards tickets to members as capacity inside the event will be limited to essential personnel only, as outlined by local health authorities and CDC guidelines. We understand this news is disappointing, but know the adjustment is necessary in order to provide the safest possible environment for all involved."

