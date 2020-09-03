B-Dub Radio

BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON’s new SKYVIEW NETWORKS show, "B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT" (NET NEWS 6/16), will expand into weeknights beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st. With the shift, the new "B-DUB RADIO" show will also be offered in two versions, a fully produced night show and a content-only version.



“On the sixth anniversary of our SATURDAY night show, we are excited to announce the addition of a MONDAY through FRIDAY program," said WASHINGTON. "'B-DUB RADIO' will continue to deliver dynamic, fun and interactive content that cuts through the speakers. Program directors will have the freedom to control their own music and localize the show to match their station brand, making 'B-DUB RADIO' the premier choice for Country music entertainment six nights a week.”



“Program directors are looking for winning weekday content, and 'B-DUB RADIO' delivers, attracting younger Country listeners with new interviews featuring today’s Country stars and a variety of benchmarks," said SKYVIEW NETWORKS COO STEVE JONES.



More information about "B-DUB RADIO," including show clocks and sample audio, can be found here. For affiliate sales information, email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News