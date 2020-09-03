Stunting

In a pre-LABOR DAY format flip move, iHEARTMEDIA unexpectedly pulled the plug on the Country format at WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO this morning (9/3).

Since dropping the Country format late this morning, the station is running a stunt playlist with artists including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RISE AGAINST, JOAN JETT, A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND, 2PAC, PINK FLOYD, BECK, ALANIS MORISSETTE, MICHAEL and JANET JACKSON, CHEVELLE, and PRINCE, plus comedy bits ("Karens Anonymous," something about CHICAGO "flying spiders" climbing the tower, reports from the "Fake News Network," a mask-wearing joke, a HARRY CARAY imitator saying "It's time for something new on 95.5 FM" into "Go Cubs Go") and a legal ID saying "Something's happening on 95.5. I's going to sound weird, keep listening.")

