3 More Affiliates

"THE MONEY PIT HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW" has been added at three more stations.

Joining the show's affiliate roster are iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WHON FM)/WASHINGTON; VOX AM/FM News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK/BURLINGTON, VT; and DIMES MEDIA News-Talk KWWV-HD2-K253BR (K-NEWS 98.5)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA.

Find out more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP JOECKEL at (719) 579-6676 or skip@talkshowsusa.com.

