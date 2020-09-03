Welcoming Cedric Ceballos

Former PHOENIX SUNS star and current DALLAS MAVERICKS Vice Pres. CEDRIC CEBALLOS will guest on SIERRA H Top 40/Rhythmic KNRJ (101.1 THE BEAT) and Rhythmic AC KAJM(MEGA 104.3 FM)/PHOENIX's "COMMUNITY CIRCLE" public affairs show this SUNDAY (9/6).

CEBALLOS will be talking about the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement and discussing the NBA's leading role in generating awareness for the movement, as well as the most recent discussions and actions taking place within the NBA's ORLANDO bubble.

