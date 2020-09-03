Jones

NASHVILLE RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Management company has added ALICIA JONES as Artist Manger for its NASHVILLE office. She will oversee management of duo SOUTHERLAND, who were recently signed to the company.

JONES, a 19-year industry veteran, got her start in the NASHVILLE entertainment industry in 2001 with stops at HI-FI FUSION, MIKE ROBERTSON MANAGEMENT and ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT, in addition to almost 10 years at DENNIS ENTERTAINMENT. She has worked with artists including PATTY LOVELESS, WADE HAYES, BILLY CURRINGTON, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, and KELSEA BALLERINI.

“I am so thankful for the recent introduction to ALICIA,” said RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS owner/founder LYNN OLIVER-CLINE. "She has a great point of view and a vast knowledge of all things Country music and artist development. I am excited to have her bring her talents and expertise to the RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS team."

“I am beyond thrilled to have joined the RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS team,” said JONES. “I knew on my first call with LYNN that I had found a home. Her instincts are incredible, her passion was contagious and her love of the music is absolutely refreshing.”

