Barrett

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS will host a special performance of ACM AWARD first-time nominee GABBY BARRETT's current single, “The Good Ones.” The event will be broadcast to COMCAST's XFINITY, X1, and XFINITY FLEX as well as other digital platforms beginning MONDAY (9/7).

XFINITY customers will also have access to additional ACM-related content to help fans get ready for the SEPTEMBER 16th show with an exclusive GABBY BARRETT interview, memorable moments from past shows, nominated artist pages and more.

